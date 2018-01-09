DA calls on Gauteng transport MEC to urgently address rail safety

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned with railway safety in Gauteng after a second major passenger train accident in as many weeks.

This comes as 200 train passengers were left injured after two trains collided at Geldenhuis Station in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

According to Metrorail, one passenger train rear-ended a stationary train during the peak period, resulting in the closure of one railway line though the station remained operational. The collision was allegedly caused by one of the trains that was authorised to be stationary while waiting for the manual signal for it to leave.

This incident occurred less than a week after 19 people died in a train accident in Kroonstad, Free State. A Shosholoza Meyl passenger train travelling to Johannesburg derailed after it crashed into a truck at a rail crossing on Thursday last week.

DA spokesperson for roads and transport in Gauteng Fred Nel said in a statement that it was totally unacceptable for a train to be stationary on a railway line, as this was a violation of the railway safety rules.

“We call upon the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ishmael Vadi to liaise with the national department of transport in finding the cause of this crash and those implicated must be held accountable,” Nel said.

“We cannot tolerate injuries and deaths which are a result of the failure of train drivers to adhere to the railway safety rules.”

Nel said the DA was more concerned with the recent rise of train crashes in the province, adding that the party would write a letter to Vadi requesting that the railway safety be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Nel said said Vadi must also ensure that railway safety regulations are enforced across all stations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

