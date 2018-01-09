 
menu
South Africa 9.1.2018 02:54 pm

DA calls on Gauteng transport MEC to urgently address rail safety

ANA
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Dr Ismail Vadi speaks to members of the public and students during the Transport Career Day for High School learners at the Manhattan Hotel in Tshwane on 9 October 2017. The initiative was aimed at demonstrating the Department of Transport's commitment to devevloping the youth within the transport sector. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Dr Ismail Vadi speaks to members of the public and students during the Transport Career Day for High School learners at the Manhattan Hotel in Tshwane on 9 October 2017. The initiative was aimed at demonstrating the Department of Transport's commitment to devevloping the youth within the transport sector. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Gauteng transport MEC Ishmael Vadi has been called by the DA to address rail safety.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned with railway safety in Gauteng after a second major passenger train accident in as many weeks.

This comes as 200 train passengers were left injured after two trains collided at Geldenhuis Station in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

According to Metrorail, one passenger train rear-ended a stationary train during the peak period, resulting in the closure of one railway line though the station remained operational. The collision was allegedly caused by one of the trains that was authorised to be stationary while waiting for the manual signal for it to leave.

This incident occurred less than a week after 19 people died in a train accident in Kroonstad, Free State. A Shosholoza Meyl passenger train travelling to Johannesburg derailed after it crashed into a truck at a rail crossing on Thursday last week.

DA spokesperson for roads and transport in Gauteng Fred Nel said in a statement that it was totally unacceptable for a train to be stationary on a railway line, as this was a violation of the railway safety rules.

“We call upon the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ishmael Vadi to liaise with the national department of transport in finding the cause of this crash and those implicated must be held accountable,” Nel said.

“We cannot tolerate injuries and deaths which are a result of the failure of train drivers to adhere to the railway safety rules.”

Nel said the DA was more concerned with the recent rise of train crashes in the province, adding that the party would write a letter to Vadi requesting that the railway safety be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Nel said said Vadi must also ensure that railway safety regulations are enforced across all stations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

Two trains collide in Germiston, scores injured

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 PEROVSKIA

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 2 BENDY BULLET

RACE MEETING

9 January Durbanville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.