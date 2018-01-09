Zuma to host Kenyan counterpart Kenyatta

President Jacob Zuma will host President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya on his first working visit to South Africa since his inauguration in November 2017.

The two Presidents will hold talks on Thursday at the Dr John Dube residence in Durban to, amongst other issues, discuss strategic partnerships between the two countries.

According to a Presidency statement on Tuesday, South Africa and Kenya enjoy warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds.

“South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas, particularly trade and security. Numerous South African companies have a presence in Kenya. They operate in sectors such as banking, insurance, accountancy, pharmaceuticals, retail, tourism and engineering.”

The two Heads of State will also share perspectives on various issues of mutual importance, such as continental and international developments, the Presidency added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.