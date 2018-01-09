 
menu
South Africa 9.1.2018 02:08 pm

Zuma to host Kenyan counterpart Kenyatta

ANA
President Jacob Zuma addressing the media at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services Prison during the 40th anniversary of the death of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, 12 September 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Jacob Zuma addressing the media at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services Prison during the 40th anniversary of the death of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, 12 September 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Jacob Zuma will host Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta on his first working visit to South Africa since his inauguration.

President Jacob Zuma will host President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya on his first working visit to South Africa since his inauguration in November 2017.

The two Presidents will hold talks on Thursday at the Dr John Dube residence in Durban to, amongst other issues, discuss strategic partnerships between the two countries.

According to a Presidency statement on Tuesday, South Africa and Kenya enjoy warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds.

“South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas, particularly trade and security. Numerous South African companies have a presence in Kenya. They operate in sectors such as banking, insurance, accountancy, pharmaceuticals, retail, tourism and engineering.”

The two Heads of State will also share perspectives on various issues of mutual importance, such as continental and international developments, the Presidency added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

No fees is nail in JZ’s coffin

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 PEROVSKIA

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 2 BENDY BULLET

RACE MEETING

9 January Durbanville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.