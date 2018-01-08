 
Post office torched, woman arrested, during NW protest

ANA

It is believed the protest was related to the issue of electricity.

A post office was torched and a 30-year-old woman arrested for public violence following a protest in Ottoshoop near Mahikeng on Monday, North West police said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said an unconfirmed number of Ottoshoop community members barricaded the R49 road between Mahikeng and Zeerust and set alight a local post office.

“They also pelted a police station and a house used to accommodate police officers with stones. This led to damages of window panes of the said buildings. Following barricading of the R49 with burning tyres and other objects, the road was temporarily closed,” he said.

“A 30-year-old female suspect has been arrested for public violence, malicious damage to property and Contravention of the National Road Traffic Act, 1996. She is expected to appear in the Zeerust Magistrate’s Court soon.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

