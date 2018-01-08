Former police captain appears in Limpopo court for theft of State firearm

A former police captain, who was being sought by the police in Lephalale in Limpopo since September 2015 for the theft of a State firearm and an official laptop, has been arrested at Madodonga village.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo the arrest took place on Saturday in the Tshilwavhusiku policing precinct which falls under the Makhado Cluster.

“Mr Ntsieni Rathumbu, aged 52, was arrested on Saturday 2018-01-06 at 08h00 after a domestic related incident involving his girlfriend and charged with possession of a firearm without a license.

“The suspect was the Commander of the Local Criminal Record Centre in Lephalale and resigned from the Police Service in May 2015. When he resigned, he never returned the said state properties and a case of Theft was subsequently opened for investigation.”

Mojapelo said Rathumbu appeared in Monday in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on a charge of theft of a state firearm. He was remanded until Wednesday.

“The same suspect will tomorrow (Tuesday) again appear in Tahilwavhusiku Magistrate’s court on a charge of possession of a firearm without a license. The State firearm has since been recovered and it will be sent for ballistic examination.”

Mojapelo said police investigations are still continuing to locate the laptop.

– African News Agency (ANA)