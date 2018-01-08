Man, 39, remanded by CTown court on human trafficking charges

A 39-year-old man was remanded following his appearance on Monday in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in connection with human trafficking, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Monday.

The suspect, Chibuike Innocent Nwosu, was arrested in Milnerton last week Thursday after a multi-disciplinary team followed up on information given to them regarding an alleged human trafficking case.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said: “The raid resulted in two female victims, both aged 22, being freed and taken to a place of safety.”

According to Ramovha, the victims was allegedly forced to work as sex workers.

“They were reportedly lured from Mpumalanga and Free State respectively in 2017, with offers of employment,” said Ramovha.

He said investigations are continuing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

