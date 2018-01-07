Gauteng traffic inspector nabbed for corruption, says RTMC

A 57-year-old traffic officer employed by the Gauteng traffic department is to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday on charges of corruption and extortion, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

The man, who carried the rank of principal provincial inspector, was arrested in a joint sting operation conducted by members of the RTMC’s national traffic ant-corruption unit, the South African Police Service (SAPS) Gauteng organised crime unit, the Tshwane metro police internal affairs unit, and the Gauteng traffic department’s compliance unit, RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane said on Sunday.

“The arrest followed a complaint received through the RTMC’s hotline with allegations that the officer was removing motor vehicle licence discs and taking driving licences from motorists on the pretext that they had committed a traffic offence.

“The victims would then allegedly be instructed to deliver a sum of money, ranging from R1 500, to the officer at the regional offices of the provincial traffic department in exchange for their documents,” he said.

A number of driving licences and motor vehicle discs were found during a search conducted at his offices. Attempts would now be made to obtain statements from the owners of these documents. Members of the public were advised to report traffic-related bribery, corruption, and fraud on 0861-400-800, Zwane said.

