Limpopo apparent kidnap victim found alive

A 61-year-old man believed to have been kidnapped after he visited a bank in Groblersdal earlier this week has been found alive, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

“The joint search operation which was on following the disappearance of the victim in this matter have yielded positive results after he was successfully found,” Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Frank Mositsa, 61, was found on Sunday morning “on top of the mountains” near the former South African Police Service (SAPS) training institution in Maleoskop outside Groblersdal, Ngoepe said.

“He was found alive with complications where he could not talk, penniless, his car missing, and he was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.”

Police in Groblesdal launched a search operation for Mositsa, from Vierfontein (Vleisboom), Takataka outside Groblersdal, after he was believed to have been kidnapped by unknown suspects.

“It is alleged that the victim left his home to [go to] Groblersdal town together with his wife for shopping. On arrival, the wife went to another shop leaving him queuing inside the bank to get money.

“She waited for the husband until she realised that he is not coming and she decided to go outside to the parking lot to check [on] him. On arrival, she was surprised to find the car missing from where it was parked, and at a later stage she saw it driving away very fast within the CBD,” Ngoepe said.

She tried to call her husband repeatedly until his cellphone was answered by an unknown man who then cut the call. Police were notified and a search operation ensued. When he disappeared he was driving a white Isuzu double cab bakkie with registration number DZ 05 BV GP, which was still missing. The suspects involved in this matter were still unknown and no arrests had been made, Ngoepe said.

Anyone who could assist the police with information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the bakkie should contact the crime stop number 08600-10111, or the crime line sms 32211, or the nearest police station.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.