South Africa 7.1.2018 02:50 pm

Zuma declares special official funeral for Kgositsile

ANA
Poet Laureate Keorapetse Kgositsile. PHOTO: ANA Photo

Zuma again expressed his deep condolences to the family of Kgositsile.

President Jacob Zuma has declared a special official funeral for poet and political activist William Keorapetse Kgositsile, popularly known by his pen name Bra Willie, who died on Wednesday, January 3.

The special official funeral category is for distinguished persons specifically designated by the president, Zuma’s spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said on Sunday.

Kgositsile was inaugurated in 2006 as South Africa’s second national poet laureate after the first national poet laureate Mazisi Kunene. He was also a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to literature.

Zuma again expressed his deep condolences to the family of Kgositsile. The national flag would be flown at half-mast at every flag station on Tuesday, January 16, the day of the funeral. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa would deliver the eulogy at the funeral. Details would be provided by the family and the arts and culture department, Ngqulunga said.

Zuma mourns death of Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile

