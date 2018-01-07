Man seriously injured in latest Durban rock-throwing incident

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured when a rock was thrown at his car while he was travelling on the N2 northbound in the Tongaat area in Durban on Saturday night, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

This latest incident brings the number of motorists who have been affected by rock throwing in the province to five in less than a month, with two people having died as a result of the crime.

“It can be confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been opened for investigation at Tongaat SAPS [South African Police Service],” Colonel Thembeka Mbele told African News Agency (ANA) on Sunday morning.

Mbele said a 30-year-old man was “seriously injured” when a rock was thrown at his car at about 10pm on Saturday night while he was travelling along the N2 northbound in the Tongaat area, and “he was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention”.

IOL reported that on Friday that Shiven Singh and his fiancée were driving on the N3 near Brickfield Road when a pedestrian flung a rock at their vehicle. Although the vehicle was damaged, Singh and his fiancée were not injured.

The Independent on Saturday reported that Dorian Kahlberg, 77, was also not injured when a rock was thrown at his car from Tollgate Bridge on Thursday, while the Mercury reported that Aliza Cilliers was also not injured when her car was hit by a rock on the N2 in the vicinity of Tollgate Bridge, near King Shaka International Airport.

The latest spate of incidents appears to have started on December 27 when Amina Haffejee and her brother Abdur Raheem were both killed when a boulder was thrown from a bridge and smashed through the windscreen of the car Amina’s husband was driving. The family was on the N2 driving from uMhlanga to Stanger at the time of the incident.

Democratic Alliance MP Dean Macpherson offered a reward of R5 000 to find those responsible for the Haffejee deaths, which has grown to R250 000 since members of the public joined the campaign via social media.

