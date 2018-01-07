Egyptian tourist robbed, stabbed on Noordhoek Beach

An Egyptian tourist is recovering in a Cape Town hospital after being robbed and stabbed nine times while walking on Noordhoek Beach, south of Cape Town, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

NSRI Kommetjie medical crew responded to Noordhoek Beach at 8pm on Saturday night where a 39-year-old man had been robbed and assaulted while walking on the beach, NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said.

“On arrival on the scene NSRI medics treated a 39-year-old Egyptian tourist for nine stab wounds to his chest and head, and although in a serious condition he was stabilised on the beach before being moved to the car park by NSRI medics and assisted by CMR (Cape Medical Response) paramedics and local security neighbourhood watch members.”

The neighbourhood watch members, Table Mountain Watch, and Kom Watch were in attendance and police were also called to attend at the scene. NSRI believed that police had opened a case of theft and of attempted murder, he said.

NSRI Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper, who is also a paramedic, said a CMR ambulance transported the patient to hospital in a serious but stable condition. “Fears were that one stab wound may have penetrated his lung causing a pneumothorax,” Klopper said.

The City of Cape Town’s economic development and tourism department was alerted and was assisting the tourist who remained in False Bay Hospital in Fish Hoek.

The man was recovering and should be released in a day or two. His wallet, documents, and keys to a rental car were taken from him on the beach.

