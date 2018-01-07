Four injured in N12/R28 car crash in Gauteng

Four people were injured when two cars collided at the N12/R28 intersection in Westonaria on the West Rand on Saturday night, Gauteng paramedics said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at about 8pm and found the two cars near the intersection, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

The driver of one of the cars was still trapped and had to be freed using special rescue equipment. Three occupants from a Toyota Corolla were treated and transported to a nearby hospital. They all sustained various injuries.

The driver of a Renault was treated on the scene for possible back and neck injuries and later transported to a nearby hospital. A passenger from the Renault was assessed on the scene, but later declined to be transported to hospital. The circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)