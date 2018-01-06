Man drowns in Kalk Bay harbour, three more in KwaZulu-Natal

Cape Medical Response (CMR) were activated at 7.45am on Saturday morning to respond to Kalk Bay harbour following reports of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts being performed on a 63-year-old man from Mitchell’s Plein, pulled from the water by a bystander, NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), Cape Town law enforcement, NSRI Strandfontein, and police divers also responded.

“Following extensive CPR efforts the man was sadly declared deceased and police have opened an inquest docket, and the body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of the forensic pathology services,” he said.

In separate incidents, NSRI Richards Bay had been informed by lifeguards of a 39-year-old man who died, while a 60-year-old man was reported to be in a critical condition following a drowning accident at Alkanstrand.

“Reports have also been received by NSRI Richards Bay of a fatal drowning at Tugela this morning.

“Reports have also been received by NSRI Richards Bay of a fatal drowning at Pelican Island Bay, Richards Bay, on Friday, 5th January, where a 17-year-old female was located and recovered from the water by lifeguards who had been summoned to the scene by a friend of the teenager, and despite extensive CPR efforts by ICE Medical Services the female was sadly declared deceased,” Lambinon said.

