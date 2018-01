ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 1pm, where they found another service provider already on the scene, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“It is believed that the man was found by members of his family when they initiated a search for him. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead at the scene.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, Vermaak said.

