Man drowns at Glentana beach near George

NSRI Wilderness and NSRI Mossel Bay were activated just after 2.30pm on Friday afternoon to respond to Glentana following reports of a drowning, spokesman Craig Lambinon said.

Paramedics arriving on the scene confirmed that a 53-year-old man, from Rheebok, was out of the water and paramedics had initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts.

After exhausting all efforts at CPR, the man was eventually declared dead by paramedics. Police had opened an inquest docket, he said.

