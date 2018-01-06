 
South Africa 6.1.2018 02:21 pm

Man drowns at Glentana beach near George

ANA
National Sea Rescue Institute

National Sea Rescue Institute

A man has drowned at a beach at Glentana, southwest of George on the Southern Cape coastline, the National Sea Rescue Institutute (NSRI) said on Saturday.

NSRI Wilderness and NSRI Mossel Bay were activated just after 2.30pm on Friday afternoon to respond to Glentana following reports of a drowning, spokesman Craig Lambinon said.

Paramedics arriving on the scene confirmed that a 53-year-old man, from Rheebok, was out of the water and paramedics had initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts.

After exhausting all efforts at CPR, the man was eventually declared dead by paramedics. Police had opened an inquest docket, he said.

Boy, 17, drowns at Melkbosstrand in Cape Town

