South Africa 6.1.2018 02:14 pm

Man arrested for rape of Eastern Cape teenager

Photo: Supplied

Centane police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

The suspect was arrested on Friday night at his home at Gqunqe village, Centane, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“It is alleged that both the suspect and the victim were in a homestead that was hosting a traditional ceremony on Friday, 5 January 2018 at Gqunqe village, Centane.”

The man allegedly asked the girl at about 4pm to accompany him to another house where liquor was sold. On the way to the house, the man became aggressive and “accosted the victim”, after which he allegedly raped her.

A rape case was registered with Centane police. Police acted swiftly by tracing the suspect and arrested him. He had since been charged with rape. He was due to appear in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Manatha said.

