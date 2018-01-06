Two injured in Durban house fire

Two people were injured when a house caught alight in Summerfield Circle, Montclair south of Durban on Saturday morning, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Around 11am Rescue Care paramedics, together with the Durban Fire Department, arrived on the scene at about 11am to find the house “well alight”, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“Quick action by firefighters brought the blaze under control. Two occupants from the house were treated on the scene by Rescue Care paramedics for minor injuries.”

At this stage, the events leading up to the fire were unknown, but the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Durban Fire Department would investigate, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)