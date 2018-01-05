Education in KZN has ‘turned the corner’

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Mthandeni Dlungwane believes education in the province has “turned the corner” after facing years of poor results.

And his assertion is given credence as the province has experienced year-on-year improvement in pass rates for two years running.

In 2017, of the 124 317 matriculants that took part in the National Senior Certificate, 72,87% passed. In 2016, the pass rate was 69,5% and in 2015, 60,7%. The national pass rate for 2017 was 75%.

“We have turned the corner. We have for the first time in several years won national awards. We’ve worked well with organised labour,” said Dlungwane, speaking at the Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday morning.

The Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian, was present at the ceremony, along with King Goodwill Zwelithini, whose late inclusion in the proceedings delayed the event by about 60 minutes. Various teaching unions were also present. The king was introduced as the patron to education in the province.

“As the province we acknowledge our location and challenges. As government we firmly believe that education remains the only gateway to breaking the cycle of poverty,” said Dlungwane.

He said that KZN had the biggest education department in the country and that all 12 provincial education districts experienced improvements in their pass rates from the previous year.

Of the 90 589 matrics who passed, 35 687 received bachelor passes, which was 28,7% of all those who sat to write exams – an improvement of 4% on 2016.

The province also reported improvements in maths and science of 41% and 65,11%, up from 37,91% and 57,76% in 2016 respectively.

However, Dlungwane reminded the guests that in 2017, at least eight pupils died in just two vehicle accidents, that a teacher was murdered in the uMgungundlovu District while teaching Saturday class and a further three teachers and one administration clerk died in Ladysmith when they got caught in the crossfire of taxi violence.

He said that of the approximately R47 billion budget made available to his department, 86% went to paying salaries, leaving little to finance resources and infrastructure.

In his speech, KZN premier Willies Mchunu expressed joy at the improved results and thanked families – particularly parents – for the roles they played in helping their children pass. He also encouraged communities and parents to continue playing their part in education.

KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape bagged the most distinctions in the country.

