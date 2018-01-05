 
South Africa 5.1.2018 11:43 am

Eastern Cape police investigate murder of man found with stab wound

Raahil Sain
Knife wielding man

No arrests have yet been made in the case, says police spokesperson.

Uitenhage police in the Eastern Cape province said on Friday they were investigating a case of murder after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered by community members.

Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart said the body of Marius Stuurman was discovered just after 11pm on Thursday.

Stuurman had sustained stab wound to his chest and was found in the Mountain View area of Uitenhage.

According to his relatives, Stuurman left his residence in Tiryville earlier the same morning, but did not return.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that nothing was taken from the victim and the motive for the murder is not known at this stage,” Swart said.

No arrest had yet been made in the case, Swart added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

