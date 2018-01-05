GDE lauds strong matric pass rate

The Gauteng Department of Education on Friday lauded the province’s high pass rate from last year’s school ending matric exams, which held firm even as other regions recorded a decline.

The province retained its 2016 pass rate of 85.1%, and the number of schools which achieved a below 50% pass rate was lower than the previous year.

Gauteng member of the executive for education Panyaza Lesufi particularly applauded the improvement in the province’s poorer township schools.

“Our township schools have turned the corner. I’m excited when we have township schools performing nicely,” he said in a statement.

The department’s head of department Edward Mosuwe noted that Gauteng had the highest number of immigrant learners, and that enrolment in the province had increased by 13%.

– African News Agency (ANA)

