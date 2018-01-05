 
South Africa 5.1.2018 11:28 am

GDE lauds strong matric pass rate

Lindi Masinga
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi speaks during a media briefing at Mahlube Secondary School in Mamelodi East on 16 October 2017. The MEC's visit follows an alleged sexual assault of a pupil of the school by one of the school's private security guards. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Lesufi particularly applauded the improvement in Gauteng’s poorer township schools.

The Gauteng Department of Education on Friday lauded the province’s high pass rate from last year’s school ending matric exams, which held firm even as other regions recorded a decline.

The province retained its 2016 pass rate of 85.1%, and the number of schools which achieved a below 50% pass rate was lower than the previous year.

Gauteng member of the executive for education Panyaza Lesufi particularly applauded the improvement in the province’s poorer township schools.

“Our township schools have turned the corner. I’m excited when we have township schools performing nicely,” he said in a statement.

The department’s head of department Edward Mosuwe noted that Gauteng had the highest number of immigrant learners, and that enrolment in the province had increased by 13%.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Focus is the key, says proud township pupil

