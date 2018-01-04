City of Joburg concerned by protests disrupting disaster relief aid after storm

The City of Joburg said on Thursday that it was concerned by recent reports that a few disgruntled residents of Protea Glen in Soweto had been disturbing disaster relief efforts aimed assisting people affected the storm that ripped through the area over the weekend.

This comes after reports that a food bank from the department of social development was refused entry to Protea Glen to hand over disaster-relief materials, including food to families that were affected by the storm.

Reports also said that assessors from the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) were disturbed and threatened while trying to assess the affected houses.

The storm uprooted trees, which closed certain roads, and also damaged houses, blowing off roofs, and damaging vehicles in various areas, especially in Protea Glen in Soweto. Two people were confirmed dead in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, after a tree fell on top of the car in which they were travelling.

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement that the City was still conducting thorough assessments to ascertain the exact number of households affected by the storm.

Mashaba said that the City was working closely with a number NGOs and other stakeholders, including private businesses, whom on a moment’s notice did not hesitate to come to the assistance of the City’s Disaster Management and provide charitable aid to the destitute residents of the City when called upon.

“The intensified stakeholder relations has provided direction towards ensuring sustainable short, medium and long term interventions amongst other priorities which includes provision of humanitarian relief, support and restoration to the displaced with focus on Emergency Services, housing, shelter, water and sanitation, food and health services,” Mashaba said.

“The City’s main priority is to ensure people affected should receive the necessary relief efforts promptly and the recent resistance from the few disgruntled people is unacceptable. The department is willing and ready to assist but amidst the recent protest the major crisis has been identifying the correct leadership to understand the challenges and immediate concerns of the protesters.”

Mashaba is expecting to receive a preliminary report on Friday from the City’s group risk advisory services following a full risk assessment of the damage caused by the storm.

– African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ: