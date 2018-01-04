 
menu
South Africa 4.1.2018 02:56 pm

Suspected armed robber arrested after pointing gun at PE police

Raahil Sain
Stock image.

Stock image.

The suspect will appear in New Brighton Magistrate’s court on Friday.

Police in Port Elizabeth on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old suspected armed robber, who also allegedly pointed a firearm at a police member and fled.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said it is alleged that a 30-year-old complainant was robbed at gunpoint in Kani Street in Zwide on Thursday morning.

“He was robbed of his two cellphones and cash money while walking in the street,” said Beetge.

Beetge said after the complainant was robbed, he went to the Zaire police station to ask for help.

Police went with the complainant to the scene in Kani Street and the suspect was spotted.

“On seeing the police vehicle, the suspect pointed a firearm at police and when police shot two warning shots, he attempted to flee but was arrested and the firearm confiscated.”

The 26-year-old suspect will appear in New Brighton Magistrate’s court on Friday.

He faces charges of armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and pointing of a firearm at police.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Suspect arrested within minutes after PE house robbery

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Volunteers keep Randburg safe 4.1.2018
Four prison escapees jailed by PE court 4.1.2018
Suspect arrested for break-in at PE bank 4.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 2 (10) Khomotso

VALUE BET

RACE 9 (12) Cherry Bliss

RACE MEETING

4 January Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.