South Africa 3.1.2018 08:37 pm

Four dead, 9 injured in collision near Worcester, Western Cape

ANA
PHOTO: Supplied by ER24

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

Four people were killed and nine others injured on Wednesday following a head-on collision between a bakkie and light motor vehicle on the N1 highway just outside Worcester in the Western Cape.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the accident occurred approximately 15 kilometres outside of Worcester in the direction of Paarl.

ER24 paramedics, along with Metro, Fire, and other services arrived on the scene to find both wrecked vehicles on the side of the road, with the bakkie lying on its side. The occupants from both vehicles were found lying scattered around the scene.

“Paramedics immediately began to assess the patients and found one man and two women had already succumbed to their multiple, fatal injuries. Nothing more could be done for them and they were later declared dead.

“Ten other patients were found on the scene, including two children. Four were found to be in a critical condition, while five others were found with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

Meiring said paramedics immediately treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to Worcester Provincial for urgent care.

“Unfortunately, upon arrival at hospital, one of the critically injured patients, a woman, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

