South Africa 3.1.2018 02:11 pm

Teenager drowns at Nahoon Beach, East London

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

East London police are investigating an inquest docket after the drowning of a teenager at Nahoon Beach.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mluleki Mbi said the teenager’s body washed up at Nahoon Beach on Wednesday morning and was not severely decomposed upon discovery.

Mbi said the body was identified by family members as that of 19-year-old Emmerson Noonan who drowned at the same beach on December 27, last year.

Meanwhile, on Sunday an eight-year-old boy drowned at Cintsa East Beach in Gonubie.

The child was identified as Sinothando Mshweshwe of Scenery Park.

An inquest docket is also being investigated.

Boy, 17, drowns at Melkbosstrand in Cape Town

