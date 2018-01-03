Community damages minibus taxis in Limpopo

Angry community members of Ga-Mphahlele near Lebowakgomo damaged five minibus taxis in retaliation after operators prevented a commuter from hiking, forcing him to board a minibus taxi.

”Police were notified and the situation was brought back to normal. Cases of malicious damage to property and assault were opened. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned these acts of mob attacks and vigilantism,” said spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

One of the five taxis was completely burnt out during the protest.

No arrests have been made. The police investigation continues.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.