 
menu
South Africa 3.1.2018 01:11 pm

Community damages minibus taxis in Limpopo

ANA
One of the five taxis damaged by the community of Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo. Photo: SAPS

One of the five taxis damaged by the community of Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo. Photo: SAPS

One of the five minibus taxis was completely burnt out during the protest.

Angry community members of Ga-Mphahlele near Lebowakgomo damaged five minibus taxis in retaliation after operators prevented a commuter from hiking, forcing him to board a minibus taxi.

”Police were notified and the situation was brought back to normal. Cases of malicious damage to property and assault were opened. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned these acts of mob attacks and vigilantism,” said spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

One of the five taxis was completely burnt out during the protest.

No arrests have been made. The police investigation continues.

Minibus taxi drivers stop vehicles leaving Mpumalanga PAC conference during fight over money

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Three children burn to death inside car 2.1.2018
Eastern Cape police make more than 800 arrests in a week 2.1.2018
North West police arrest more than 100 suspects over the weekend 2.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 3 (4) SNOW CRYSTAL

VALUE BET

RACE 7 (3) Star Burst Galaxy

RACE MEETING

3 January Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.