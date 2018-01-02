Two nabbed after fatal gang fight in Limpopo

Two people have been arrested for two murders after a gang fight near Polokwane on New Year’s day.

”It is alleged that two groups of men, one from Extension 44 and the other one from Extension 71 had arguments and started to fight each other using different assortments of objects. Two people from one group were killed instantly,” said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

”One deceased was identified as Molebatjie Pheme, aged 20, from Exension 71. The other victim is still unknown.”

– African News Agency (ANA)