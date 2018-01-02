Zimbabwean suspects nabbed for Johannesburg business burglary

Three Zimbabwean suspects between the ages 30 and 34 have been arrested for a business burglary at Lillian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg on New Year’s day.

“Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties when they were stopped by a security guard who informed them about a business burglary at Maroc Distribution situated at Rahima Moosa Street,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Police saw suspects pushing a trolley and when they saw a police vehicle, they started to run away and they were apprehended.”

A trolley full of rice was recovered.

Police said the suspects had gained entrance to the premises by damaging the roller door. A crow bar, bolt cutter and hammer were recovered.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s court soon.

