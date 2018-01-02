 
menu
South Africa 2.1.2018 02:00 pm

Zimbabwean suspects nabbed for Johannesburg business burglary

ANA
Illustration only.

Illustration only.

Police recovered a trolley full of rice after being informed about a business burglary at Maroc Distribution.

Three Zimbabwean suspects between the ages 30 and 34 have been arrested for a business burglary at Lillian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg on New Year’s day.

“Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties when they were stopped by a security guard who informed them about a business burglary at Maroc Distribution situated at Rahima Moosa Street,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Police saw suspects pushing a trolley and when they saw a police vehicle, they started to run away and they were apprehended.”

A trolley full of rice was recovered.

Police said the suspects had gained entrance to the premises by damaging the roller door. A crow bar, bolt cutter and hammer were recovered.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s court soon.

Two armed suspects rob security at Port Elizabeth Airport

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

 

Related Stories
Gauteng firefighters blocked from attending to house fires by New Year’s revellers 2.1.2018
Two armed suspects rob security at Port Elizabeth Airport 2.1.2018
Suspect arrested within minutes after PE house robbery 2.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 7 Jika

VALUE BET

RACE 6 Strawberry Pavlova

RACE MEETING

2 January Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.