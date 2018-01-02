 
menu
South Africa 2.1.2018 01:30 pm

Gauteng firefighters blocked from attending to house fires by New Year’s revellers

ANA
Firefighters

Firefighters

The situation compromised service delivery by five hours.

Firefighters were blocked from responding to a house on fire after their vehicle collided with two vehicles which had blocked a road in Mailula section in Vosloorus on New Year’s day.

“The owners of the two vehicles, supported by a good number of partygoers, stopped the fire engine and threatened the firefighters and even took the fire engine’s key, preventing it from proceeding to its intended destination,” Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Members of the public danced on top of the truck and even took photos on it which is totally unacceptable.”

The situation compromised service delivery by five hours.

In a separate incident, a firefighter from Palm Ridge Fire station was physically assaulted in Ramokonopi in West Katlehong when attending a house fire incident where a woman died after sustaining intense burn wounds.

“An assault case was opened at Ramokonopi police station and the firefighter had to be booked off,” DEMS said.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, and the scene was handed over to the police for further investigations.

Fire destroys building in Durban city centre, no injuries reported

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Zimbabwean suspects nabbed for Johannesburg business burglary 2.1.2018
Suspect arrested within minutes after PE house robbery 2.1.2018
Butterworth police seek relatives of dead men 2.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 7 Jika

VALUE BET

RACE 6 Strawberry Pavlova

RACE MEETING

2 January Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.