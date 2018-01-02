 
South Africa 2.1.2018 01:00 pm

KZN councillor murdered on New Year’s day

ANA
Crime scene.

A councillor in KwaZulu Natal was murdered on New Year’s day for an as-yet unknown motive, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the KZN cooperative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta) said Councillor Njabulo Dlamini of Ward 2 in the Jozini municipality was killed in Richards Bay on Monday.

“While the motive for this murder is not known, we as Cogta are urging the law enforcement agencies to act with speed in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” member of the executive council for the department Nomusa Dube-Ncube said.

Scores of people have died in politically-motivated murders in KwaZulu Natal in the last few years, leading to the establishment of a commission of inquiry.

Farmer allegedly shoots mourner dead over land saga at KZN funeral

