 
menu
South Africa 2.1.2018 12:40 pm

Two armed suspects rob security at Port Elizabeth Airport

ANA
Port Elizabeth International Airport. Photo: Facebook

Port Elizabeth International Airport. Photo: Facebook

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone.

Two armed gunmen held up security guards at the Port Elizabeth Airport early on Tuesday morning and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It is understood the business robbery took place at the ACSA offices opposite the Wimpy restaurant.

It is alleged that two security officers were collecting money from the parking meter machines and were busy opening a storeroom door when they were approached by two gunmen.

The two suspects wore hoodie tops and balaclavas around their faces.

The gunmen allegedly pointed firearms at the guards then pushed and locked them inside the storeroom. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone.

It is understood the trapped security guards banged on the storeroom door from the inside and called for help. A member of the public apparently heard the banging and called upon other security officers to unlock the storeroom.

No shots were fired and no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery. Official police could not immediately provide comment.

Suspect arrested within minutes after PE house robbery

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Zimbabwean suspects nabbed for Johannesburg business burglary 2.1.2018
Suspect arrested within minutes after PE house robbery 2.1.2018
City of Joburg probes attempted break in at Ennerdale clinic 28.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 7 Jika

VALUE BET

RACE 6 Strawberry Pavlova

RACE MEETING

2 January Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.