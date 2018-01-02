 
South Africa 2.1.2018 11:22 am

Suspect arrested within minutes after PE house robbery

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday arrested one suspect within minutes of a house robbery taking place in Walmer. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Pricilla Naidu said it was alleged that around 3am on Tuesday morning two men broke into a house in River Road, Walmer, while a 77-year old woman was sleeping.

“The 77-year-old  woman was awoken by a noise and on checking , she saw two men standing on her patio. The complainant ran to her room but the suspects managed to force open her door.”

Naidu said that cash, two iPads, a cellphone and a computer monitor were taken.

A suspect fitting the description provided by the complainant was arrested in 9th Avenue as he was walking along the road.

Naidu said the stolen cellphone was found in his possession.

The suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of house robbery.

The second suspect is still at large.

