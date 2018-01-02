 
South Africa 2.1.2018 08:50 am

Butterworth police seek relatives of dead men

Butterworth police are investigating the deaths of three men.

Police in Butterworth said on Tuesday they were looking for the relatives of a man killed after being hit by a bus last week and another found dead on a street on New Year’s day.

Police said they had opened a case of culpable homicide in the matter of the first victim, believed to be aged 40, who was allegedly hit by a bus on the N2 highway.

Investigations were ongoing in the case of the second man, also believed to be in his 40s, who had no visible injuries.

In a third incident, Butterworth police were investigating the murder of a man stabbed to death earlier on Tuesday.

North West province rocked by murders this year

