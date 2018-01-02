 
South Africa 2.1.2018

Two men die in Table Mountain climbing accident

ANA

Two men were killed while climbing Cape Town’s Table Mountain and hundreds of people were later stranded during a dramatic rescue operation for the climbers.

Two men and a woman were walking up Arrow Final when they fell. Both men died in the accident. The cable car was used to get to the trio, leaving over 800 people stuck on the mountain for over five hours.

Wilderness Search and Rescue retrieved the bodies, and the woman was taken down the mountain by cable car late on Monday night.

Some people voiced their frustrations via Twitter at the lengthy delay. Sisanda wrote: “Yho We’ve Been at #TableMountain for the past 4 hours .This rescue operation is taking forever”.

“I am African” tweeted: “People are complaining about being delayed on #TableMountain. THERE IS A RESCUE OPERATION GOING ON. Get over yourselves. People’s lives are at risk”.

Mountain Safety however commended visitors for their patience, for keeping calm and corporating with authorities.

“You all are just as much a part of this operation,” it wrote on the social media portal.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

