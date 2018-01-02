Robbie Malinga to be laid to rest

Malinga, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June this year, was on Friday celebrated in song and dance by fellow musicians, politicians, actors soccer teams, as well as community members from where he grew up in Meadowlands in a memorial service at Grace Bible Church in Soweto.

Malinga had been sickly for most of 2017 and despite losing a significant amount of weight, he continued to travel and produce music.

Known as “The Hitmaker” for producing many of the country’s hit songs and moulding the careers of many artists, the 49-year-old was hailed as the pillar of SA’s music industry whose loss would be felt greatly.

During his more than two-decades career, Malinga had mentored and produced many or the country’s top artists, including Zahara, Kelly Khumalo, Naima Kay, Musa Sukwene, Karabo of IdolsSA fame, the late Kwaito artist Brown Dash, Brickz Mabrigado, and even the king and godfather of Kwaito music, Arthur Mafokate and Mdu Masilela.

Sibusiso “Dj Sbu” Leope, who worked with Malinga at TS Records, described him as one of the best music producers Africa had seen.

Fellow musician Kabelo Mabalane said Malinga was not only a famous producer, but also a God-fearing man as they had met more in church than in a recording studio.

Malinga’s funeral service will be held at Rhema Bible Church from 8am. He is survived by his wife Ann, son Robbie Junior, daughter Zanokuhle, his parents, one sister and two brothers.

