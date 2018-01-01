One million vehicles, 100k drivers tested for drunk driving says RTMC

Traffic authorities around the country have stopped and checked almost a million vehicles and tested over 100,000 drivers for drunk driving so far during the festive season, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

“With the festive season coming to an end, traffic law enforcement authorities are gearing themselves for increased traffic volumes on the roads after [the] New Year’s Day long weekend,” the RTMC said in a statement.

More than 924,000 vehicles had been stopped and checked at various roadblocks in law enforcement operations throughout the country since the start of the festive season.

“More than 105,000 drivers were tested for alcohol and 2247 drivers were arrested for having alcohol blood content above the legal limit. The highest number of arrested drunk drivers were in Gauteng, followed by Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the Western Cape.”

The top five offences based on written traffic notices issued were speed with 46,029 drivers fined; driving without licenses with 15,538 drivers fined; driving unlicensed vehicles with 14,174 drivers fined; driving without fastening seatbelts with 13,554 drivers fined; and overloading of goods with 5388 drivers fined.

“Three taxi drivers were arrested for attempting to bribe traffic officers during this period. Two of the arrests took place in Limpopo and one was in the Eastern Cape. Around the clock law enforcement operations are continuing this weekend and will remain in place until the re-opening of schools,” the RTMC said.

