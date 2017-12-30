Fuel prices to drop in January

Petrol 93 octane ULP (unleaded) and LRP (lead replacement) will drop by 29 cents a litre (c/l), petrol 95 ULP and LRP by 34c/l, diesel 0.05 percent sulphur by 22c/l, and diesel 0.005 percent sulphur by 26c/l, the department said in a statement.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 28c/l and the single maximum national retail price (SMNRP) by 37c/l. The maximum retail price for LPGas will drop by 71 cents a kilogramme.

While the average international product prices of petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin had increased last month, the rand had appreciated against the US dollar. This had led to a lower contribution to the basic fuels price on petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin, the department said.

– African News Agency (ANA)