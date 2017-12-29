NWest police arrest suspects for possession of dagga

Police in the North West have arrested several suspects for the possession of dagga, including two men who allegedly tried to smuggle a consignment from Gauteng to Botswana.

According to a statement from the provincial police, the Rustenburg K9 Unit apprehended the two men, aged 28 and 66, for possession of dagga at approximately noon on Thursday along the N4 road in Rustenburg.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said the unit followed up on a tip-off about a Mercedes Benz Vito bus that was en route from Gauteng to Botswana, allegedly transporting dagga.

“The vehicle was spotted and stopped for a search about two kilometres before the Rustenburg turn-off on the N4. During the search, the police discovered wrapped parcels underneath the vehicle containing cannabis and dagga, weighing 11.710 kilogrammes, all with an estimated street value of R81,900.”

The drugs were seized together with the vehicle Moleko said.

The duo will appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, police in Makgobistad arrested three suspects, aged 35, 45 and 56, for separate cases of possession of dagga.

The suspects were arrested after the police Makgobistad and members of the Makgobistad Port of Entry, in conjunction with members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), received a tip-off about suspected dagga dealing activity at Disaneng village.

“A follow up was made at Disaneng village, and a 56-year-old suspect was arrested at his house for possession of 13.5 kilogrammes of dagga with estimated street value of R24,000. The suspect is expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 January 2018.

“It was in the same operation that two other suspects were arrested at their premises in Makgobistad for possession of 7g and 5g of dagga respectively. A R200 fine was imposed to each of the suspects.”

– African News Agency (ANA)