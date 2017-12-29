Woman killed when car rolls down embankment in KZN

A woman believed to be in her 30s was killed and a man left critically injured when their light motor vehicle rolled down an embankment on the R33 in Northdale, KwaZulu Natal, ER24 reported.

ER24 paramedics, along with other emergency services, arrived on the scene to find the vehicle lying 10 metres at the bottom of the embankment. The bodies of a man and woman were found lying next to each other a short distance away from the vehicle.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics assessed the patients and found that the woman had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. “Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was later declared dead.

“The man was assessed and found to have sustained several injuries, leaving him in a critical condition,” Meiring said. “Paramedics treated the man for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the man was transported to Greys Provincial Hospital for further care.”

Details surrounding the accident were not immediately known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)