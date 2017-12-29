 
Death of John Ledwaba a great loss to SA theatre industry – Zuma

The theatre industry has suffered a great loss in the sad passing of Mr John Ledwaba.

President Jacob Zuma has extended his condolences on the death of celebrated South African playwright, director and theatre producer John Ledwaba

In a statement from the Presidency, Zuma said: “The theatre industry has suffered a great loss in the sad passing of Mr John Ledwaba. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the whole theatre industry. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Presidency said Ledwaba’s writing credits include Lona Basadi, Street Sisters, Black Dog – Injemyama, Township Boy and Jozi Jozi Guide. As a performer, he graced stages in England, Sweden, Germany and Ireland to name but a few.

He was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Award in 1995.

– African News Agency (ANA)

