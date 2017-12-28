 
South Africa 28.12.2017 04:56 pm

Man, 57, killed after being run down by truck in Kempton Park

The exact details surrounding the incident were not immediately clear and were under investigation.

A man was killed after he was run over by a truck at an industrial site in Pomona in Kempton Park, Gauteng, on Thursday morning.

The man is believed to be 57-year-old.

“When ER24 arrived on the scene at 07H33, the man was found lying partially underneath the truck. Unfortunately, the man sustained fatal injuries and he was declared dead on the scene by ER24,” said private emergency services provider ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“It is believed that the man was working on the site when he was run over by a truck.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Teen dies after being struck by car on N2 in Port Elizabeth

