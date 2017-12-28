City of Cape Town urges caution when discharging fireworks

The City of Cape Town’s emergency and law enforcement services have urged residents to exercise caution when discharging fireworks and to party responsibly as the city braces for the new year.

On New Year’s Eve, fireworks must only be discharged in designated areas and these are the same sites which were available to the public for Guy Fawkes, the City said in a statement.

“Good weather is expected and that means many people will ring in the New Year with dazzling displays of exploding pyrotechnics. Fireworks are beautiful but also dangerous. I want to urge the public to exercise caution when discharging fireworks. With the current water crisis, we cannot afford any fires caused by negligence,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services JP Smith.

Smith has also warned revellers that using Chinese lanterns is not permitted, citing the increased risk of fires as they’re left to float into the air and could land anywhere.

“Given the water situation, we need everyone to be especially cautious when handling fireworks to prevent fires. Use these sites responsibly and refrain from discharging fireworks in areas not designated for the purpose.”

Smith said apart from policing designated areas, the city’s enforcement services will confiscate illegal fireworks and issue fines to individuals found to be contravening the relevant by-laws.

He also reminded the public that all designated fireworks areas will be patrolled by City Law Enforcement and Metro Police officers, as well as a fire inspector.

“Persons under the age of 16 may only handle and discharge fireworks when supervised by an adult and the cut-off time for discharging fireworks is 00:30.”

Designated areas to discharge fireworks are:

· Athlone Stadium parking area (eastern side), Klipfontein Road, Athlone

· Wesfleur sports field, Reygersdal Drive, Atlantis

· Bishop Lavis sports field, Lavis Drive, Bishop Lavis

· Metropolitan sports grounds, Melkhout Street, Bonteheuwel

· Blue Downs sports field, Blue Downs

· Maiden’s Cove parking area, Victoria Road, Camps Bay

· Delft Central sports grounds, Main Road, Delft

· Macassar Beach parking area, Macassar Road, Macassar

· Swartklip sports complex, Swartklip Road, Mitchells Plain

· Sarepta sports complex, Sarepta

· Strandfontein Pavilion, Strandfontein

· Tourism Centre, Athens Road, Table View beachfront (with the following road closures: Marine Drive between Dolphin Beach Hotel and Marine Circle; Waves Edge will be closed off at Athens Road, Popham and Dunbar Streets)

– African News Agency (ANA)

