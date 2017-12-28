 
menu
South Africa 28.12.2017 03:48 pm

Wanted criminal arrested by KwaZulu-Natal police

ANA
Stock image

Stock image

An intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Wednesday night in Umgababa and Durban Central areas.

Kwazulu-Natal police have arrested a 36-year-old suspect who was wanted in connection with a carjacking and murder dating back to 2015 in Folweni.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Wednesday night in Umgababa and Durban Central areas.

Police were searching for an alleged hitman believed to be behind several drug-related murders. They were unsuccessful in tracking him down, but after receiving information they arrested the carjacking and murder suspect.

“It is alleged on 22 April 2015, at 19:00, Sthembiso Mcineka, 40, was at his business premises at Folweni B section, when he was attacked by unknown suspects who robbed him of his belongings. They stole his cash, cellphone and vehicle before they shot him. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and upper body and he was declared dead at the scene. Charges of murder and carjacking were opened for investigation at Folweni SAPS”.

Gwala said another suspect was arrested for drug possession in Mona road, Durban. The 27-year-old was found in possession of four packets of tik, dagga and cash believed to be from the proceeds of the sale of drugs.

She said festive season operations were ongoing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Limpopo criminal chooses death over prison

 

Related Stories
Anonymity of child victims of crime protected, court rules 11.7.2017
Man found with stolen car sentenced to seven years behind bars 4.4.2017
Criminal charges laid against SABC by Icasa 31.1.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 Fonteyn

VALUE BET

RACE 8 Sapphire Petunia

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.