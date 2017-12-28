 
menu
South Africa 28.12.2017 11:50 am

SA defence ministry says no decision made yet on cash-strapped Denel

ANA
Denel logo.

Denel logo.

South Africa’s defence department said on Thursday the government had not yet made a decision on how to handle state-owned arms manufacturer Denel’s financial woes.

The department said in a statement it was concerned about a newspaper report speculating that the government might consider selling a stake in Denel.

“Such speculations should not create an impression that government is leaning towards a specific direction with regard to the challenges facing Denel,” it said.

“This may send (the) wrong message to the industry as well as the financial markets during sensitive negotiations on Denel’s financial situation.”

In the event that a consideration or decision to sell stake in Denel was made, the government “will have to carefully determine which parts of the Denel SoC should be sold, through which model and to whom,” the department said.

Earlier this month, Denel moved to assure its employees they would receive their December salaries as well as their outstanding 13th cheques despite a severe liquidity crisis.

African News Agency (ANA)

Denel under legal fire

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Denel under legal fire 16.12.2017
DA demands answers on Denel’s financial woes 14.12.2017
Govt in talks to sell majority stake in Denel to Qatar – report 26.11.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 Jazallah

VALUE BET

RACE 2 Costa De Sol

RACE MEETING

28 December Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.