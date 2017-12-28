 
South Africa 28.12.2017 10:51 am

Wife of acclaimed SA artist Walter Meyer arrested for his murder

ANA
Court-hammer.

Sophia Meyer is expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate’s court for the murder of her husband Walter Meyer.

Northern Cape police have confirmed that the 29-year-old wife of acclaimed South African artist Walter Meyer has been arrested for his murder.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said Sophia Meyer is expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate’s court for a bail application on Friday.

Meyer was stabbed to death on December 22, allegedly during an argument with his wife. She was subsequently arrested, and made her first appearance on a charge of murder on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Meyer was born in Aliwal North. He matriculated with a distinction in Art in Pretoria and went on to study Fine Art at the University of Pretoria. The celebrated artist, who painted mainly South African landscapes, has exhibited his work in Germany, London and New York.

On Wednesday, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa tweeted: “We are shocked & saddened to learn about the tragic events which have led to the passing of iconic South African artist Walter Meyer, whose works have been exhibited and celebrated for over three decades. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

