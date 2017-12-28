Four vehicle examiners to appear in Pretoria court for fraud

Four vehicle examiners are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of fraud and corruption, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said a scam was uncovered at the Green Peace roadworthy testing station in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, allegedly involving the issuing of fraudulent roadworthy certificates using the identity documents of dead people.

“It is alleged that vehicles for which roadworthy certificates were issued were never taken to the station for physical testing and examination,”Zwane said in a statement.

The RTMC’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, together with the South Africa Police organised crime unit and the Gauteng Traffic Police compliance unit, seized a large number of documents at the station last Friday.

“Two examiners were arrested on the day on suspicion of involvement in the scam and spent the Christmas long weekend in police holding cells,” Zwane said. “Two other examiners who were not at work at the time are expected to hand themselves at the Pretoria police station this morning.

“This brings the number of suspects arrested in connection with fraud and corruption since the start of the festive season to 28.”

Twenty suspects, including traffic officers, driving licence examiners and private citizens were arrested in Limpopo two weeks ago. A week later four others were arrested at the Clayville private roadworthy testing centre.

All suspects are out on bail. According to Zwane, investigations are continuing and vehicles concerned will de-registered and owners will be called to account.

“The elimination of fraud, corruption and bribery remains an integral part of ongoing efforts to improve safety on South African roads.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

