Alleged Amcu attempted murder bail hearing continues in Brits court

The bail hearing of a-38-year-old man accused of the attempted murder of the Association of Mineworker and Construction (Amcu) branch chairman will continue at the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The State alleged that Samkelo Mkhutshwa shot Malibongwe Mdazo, Amcu branch chairman in Mooinooi near Brits in an attempt.

Mkhutshwa was arrested in the Eastern Cape on December 9, for another case of attempted murder that occurred in Wonderkop in September, he was released on this case after the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court did not enroll the case as he was brought to court after 48 hours had lapsed.

He was brought to court on December 12, on the same day he was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Mdazo.

Mdazo was shot several times at a sports ground in Mooinooi on July 22, it what it was suspected to be a turf war between Amcu and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

Amcu toppled NUM as a dominant trade union in the platinum mines in 2012 following a violent wildcat strike at Lonmin in Marikana in August 2012, that left 44 people dead, 34 mineworkers were killed on August 16, 2012 when the police shot them, ten other including two Lonmin security guards and two policemen were killed in the preceding week.

Mkhutshwa is charged alongside Nkosinathi Mantashe, who was released on R10 000 bail in November. He was arrested in September.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.