Charges dropped against “bogus” Rustenburg doctors

Charges have been withdrawn against three Rustenburg doctors.

Dr Parbold Jogi, 44, Aboubacar Mabungu, 36, and Jimmy Omange, 39, were discharged by the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on December 14, they were facing charges of fraud and contravening the Health Professions Council Act.

Their lawyer Jeffrey Moremi said: “The State realised that its carrying on with a dead corpse. However, I cannot say whether there will be further investigations or not.”

Jogi, Mabungu, and Omange were arrested on September 18, after a tip off that they were practising as doctors without relevant documentation.

Investigations revealed that the premises were owned Dr Jogi who is a registered doctor, Mabungu and Omange were not registered as doctors, rented separate rooms charging R330 per consultation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

