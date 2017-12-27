Sanco want SAHRC to probe racism at Klub Zanandi

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) wants the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to probe racism allegations at Klub Zanandi outside Brits, the civic body said on Wednesday.

Klub Zanandi situated on the old Rustenburg-Pretoria road, near Damdoryn in Hartebeespoort Dam allegedly turned away black clients.

“The shocking allegations of discriminatory practices undermines the country’s standing as a non-racial tourist destination as well as human rights values, equality and dignity enshrined in our constitution,” said Jabu Mahlangu, Sanco’s spokesperson.

Mahlangu said that tourism businesses that perpetuate discrimination along racial lines and practices must be blacklisted and deregistered by the South African Tourism Council.

“Authorities must act swiftly to stem the resurgence of racism in the tourism sector. The exposure of the establishment emerged after several black callers told 702 host Chris Vick complaining about exclusionary practices at the guest lodge,” he said.

“The callers spoke of how when they make bookings, the exclusionary apartheid-era policy is not explained, but once they arrive at the venue they are told of the ‘right of reservation’ rule and bluntly told black people are not allowed in,” he said.

“It was reported that when the producers of the show attempted to call the establishment to give them a right to reply on the allegations of practising blatant racism, they dropped the call when realising it was a radio station calling them.”

On its website in Afrikaans, the club nestled in the Magaliesberg slope, tabled what it offers and explained that no 4×4 or quad bikes were allowed near the mountain.

On its Facebook page unhappy customer explained their frustrations.

“Racist resort…No Africans allowed. Not sure if theres African workers,” Lebogang Meletse wrote.

While Sfiso Gumede blamed the African National Congress (ANC) and late former president Nelson Mandela.

“Its Mandela and the ANC that brought us this kind of sh#t, these pigs hate darkies with every sh#t they have but they must be dealt with period they will not last, they should be dealt with one by one.”

Teresa Dubb added that they do also have no respect to animal rights.

“No only do they racial profile but seems they don’t respect animal rights either. Photos of exotic monkeys chained and caged in their resort too!!!”

Calls to Klub Zanandi on Wednesday went unanswered.

– African News Agency (ANA)