Boy, 4, missing after a fight with brothers in Ventersdorp, NW

A four-year-old boy is missing in Ventersdorp after he allegedly had a fight with his brothers in the veld, North West police said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said Moses Wana, of Kanana location near Orkney, went missing on Christmas Day, while walking home from the veld with his grandmother and two of his brothers, aged four and seven.

The children walked behind their grandmother and allegedly had a fight, she was not aware they were fighting.

“He was reported missing on Tuesday, 26 December 2017 at Ventersdorp police station where a missing person enquiry was registered for investigation. That was after he failed to come back with other children,” Moleko said.

“According to information received, Wana had a fight with his brothers and one of them hit him with a stone and left him behind in the bushes. The police have since launched a search using various resources including K9 Unit and Airwing but without success.”

She said that the police are requesting anyone with information that may lead to successful tracing of Wana to contact the investigating officer or the police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)