 
menu
South Africa 27.12.2017 05:50 pm

Boy, 4, missing after a fight with brothers in Ventersdorp, NW

ANA
File photo.

File photo.

The children walked behind their grandmother and allegedly had a fight, she was not aware they were fighting.

A four-year-old boy is missing in Ventersdorp after he allegedly had a fight with his brothers in the veld, North West police said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said Moses Wana, of Kanana location near Orkney, went missing on Christmas Day, while walking home from the veld with his grandmother and two of his brothers, aged four and seven.

The children walked behind their grandmother and allegedly had a fight, she was not aware they were fighting.

“He was reported missing on Tuesday, 26 December 2017 at Ventersdorp police station where a missing person enquiry was registered for investigation. That was after he failed to come back with other children,” Moleko said.

“According to information received, Wana had a fight with his brothers and one of them hit him with a stone and left him behind in the bushes. The police have since launched a search using various resources including K9 Unit and Airwing but without success.”

She said that the police are requesting anyone with information that may lead to successful tracing of Wana to contact the investigating officer or the police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Mbalula shares how to report missing persons

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Makhura to ‘reduce crime by 50%’ in Gauteng 27.12.2017
Man shot dead in Mmabatho garage robbery 26.12.2017
Four arrested after robbing a business in KwaZulu Natal 21.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 Pata Pata

VALUE BET

RACE 5 Bridal party

RACE MEETING

27 December Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.