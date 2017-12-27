 
South Africa 27.12.2017

SA traffic officers, police will double efforts to curb road carnage – transport minister

ANA
Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi addressing media during a briefing in Pretoria. Picture: ANA

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi addressing media during a briefing in Pretoria. Picture: ANA

Joe Maswanganyi said police and traffic officials would remain vigilant to curb carnage this festive season.

South Africa’s Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said on Wednesday police and traffic officials would remain vigilant to curb carnage on the roads during the festive season.

In a statement, Maswanganyi said while ensuring road safety was an all-year priority, it was inevitable that authorities would double their efforts during the festive season, when national routes such as the N1, N2, N3 and N4 experienced an increase in the number of vehicles travelling to various destinations.

“Our traffic law enforcement officers will continue to conduct more roadblocks throughout the country during this festive season and beyond,” he said.

“Of particular interest our law enforcement operations will target enforcement of legislation of wearing seatbelts, using cell phones while driving, un-roadworthy vehicles, whilst they continue to clamp down on drunken driving, excessive speed and other moving violations.”

Officials have not yet released the death toll from road accidents during the Christmas holiday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

