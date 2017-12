A fire destroyed a building in Durban’s central district on Wednesday, but no one was injured, a rescue service spokesman said.

Paramedics and the Durban fire department were called to the scene just after 3am and found the building well alight, Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said in a statement.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the fire, he added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

